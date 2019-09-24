Longtime Groveport Mayor Lance Westcamp faces a challenge in November from Madison Township trustees chairman John Pritchard.

Westcamp, 62, of Green Avenue has served as mayor since 1994 and is seeking reelection to another four-year term.

According to the city website, Groveport's mayor "has the authority, together with the administrator, to administer and generally control, direct and supervise all administrative departments and divisions, including appointing, promoting, removing or otherwise disciplining members of the police department."

In addition, the mayor serves as president of Groveport City Council but only votes in tie-breaking decisions.

Westcamp, a 1975 graduate of Groveport Madison High School, is a program administrator for the state of Ohio.

He is a member of the Groveport Heritage & Preservation Society, Groveport United Methodist Church, Groveport Masonic Lodge, Aladdin Shrine, Motts Military Museum, Franklin County Farm Bureau and Groveport Moose Lodge 1245.

"I take great pride in our community, and I am proud to call Groveport home," Westcamp said. "We are central Ohio's hometown."

Westcamp has been married to Julie for 40 years. The couple have three children and six grandchildren.

Pritchard, 49, is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan. He has been a Madison Township trustee since 2017. He also served as a trustee from 2000 to 2003 before resigning to join the military. His decorated military service includes the Army's Judge Advocate General's Corps.

Pritchard, a practicing attorney with expertise in contracts and fiscal law, earned his juris doctorate from Capital University and a bachelor's degree in agriculture from Ohio State University.

He is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion.

"Groveport is a city in transition that will face myriad future challenges, primarily due to growth," Pritchard said. "If elected, I will collaborate with council to create and implement strategies that guarantee Groveport is a safe, friendly, attractive and diverse community where people want to live, learn, work and play."

