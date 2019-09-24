Movies turning 50 years old are plentiful this year -- "Midnight Cowboy," "Easy Rider," "The Wild Bunch" and "True Grit," to name a few.

At the top of the list is "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," with Paul Newman and Robert Redford starring in the classic buddy movie loosely based on a true story. The Arts Council of Westerville joins with Otterbein University to present the film at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at The Point at Otterbein, 60 Collegeview. Bank robberies, romance and comedy will fill the big screen while viewers munch on complimentary popcorn.

Karen Steigman, director of Film Studies at Otterbein, and Patricia Frick, professor in the Department of English, will provide the introduction and discussion.

Admission is free, with donations welcome. Moviegoers will likely leave the show humming the Oscar-winning song by Burt Bacharach, "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head."

For additional information, email artscouncilwesterville@gmail.com.

Linda Wilkins is a member of the Arts Council of Westerville.

October calendar of exhibits and events

The Westerville ArtsLine column and calendar is provided by the Arts Council of Westerville and printed as a public service by ThisWeek Westerville News & Public Opinion. Email listings to artscouncilwesterville@gmail.com.

October -- Said Oladejo Lawal, award-winning paintings, including portraits, feature vibrant colors and unique motion, at Java Gallery, Java Central, 20 S. State St.; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

October -- Sticker Artists Against Hate, sticker mural art created originally in Berlin and Paris with images from international street/sticker artists, at Java Central, 20 S. State St.; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

October -- Artwork by Edith Dinger Watkins at Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.

October -- Artwork by Angela Manno at Cardinal Pizza, 10 E. Main St.

October -- Buckeye Lake Gallery Exhibition, featuring oil, pastel and acrylic works by guest artists Tonya Ramsey, Beth Ramsey and Abby Longshore, at Sunbear Studio and Gallery, 22 W. Main, Uptown Westerville. Also on exhibit is photography by John Holliger of Delaware. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; sunbearstudio.com.

Oct. 25 through Dec. 24 -- Annual Studio Artists Exhibit and Sale, with David Myers and studio artists presenting original art, photographs, lithographs and notecards, at David Myers Art Studio & Gallery, 7 W. Main St. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. weekdays and extended holiday hours; davidmyersart.com.

Through Dec. 6 -- Exhibit by Patti Warashina: Conversations in Clay at Miller Gallery, Otterbein University, Art and Communication Building, 33 Collegeview Road. A public reception is scheduled 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 614-823-1792.

Through Dec. 6 -- Exhibit by Akio Takamori: The Passenger at Fisher Gallery, Roush Hall, Otterbein University, 7 S. Grove St. A public reception is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; 614-823-1792.

Through Dec. 6 -- Exhibit by Jun Kaneko: Dot in Space at Otterbein University, Frank Museum of Art, 39 S. Vine St. A public reception is set Oct. 25. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 614-818-9716.

Every Tuesday -- Acoustic Jam hosted by fingerstyle guru John Morgan, 8 to 9:30 p.m., open to all levels, at Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Every Friday -- Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 10 p.m., featuring 12 or more diverse performers every week, at Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Oct. 1 -- Meet the Author: Jeff Shaara, 7 p.m. at Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave. By researching memoirs, letters and diaries, the author of "Gods & Generals" and "The Last Full Measure" brings to life historic events and military battles. Ticket, at $15, available at westervillelibrary.org.

Oct. 2 -- Guest Artists: Duo Korusa, 8 p.m. at Otterbein University, Battelle Fine Arts Center, Riley Auditorium, 170 W. Park St. Pianists Jacob Clark and Sujung Cho present works by Carl Maria von Weber, Carl Vine, Marie Jaell and Bedrich Smetana. Free and open to the public; otterbein.edu/music.

Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23 -- Scary Stories Writing Workshops. 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. at the Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St. Children ages 8 to 11 will learn to write spine-tingling stories and should plan to attend the four sessions. Register at westervillelibrary.org.

Oct. 4 -- Color Me Calm for Seniors, 1 to 2 p.m. Relax while listening to calming music and coloring. Materials provided. Presented by Westerville Public Library staff for members of Westerville Senior Center, 310 W. Main St.

Oct. 4 -- Dramatic Reading of "Sleepy Hollow," 5 to 5:45 p.m. The cast of Curtain Players' "Sleepy Hollow: The Lost Chapter" performs a condensed reading of the original tale for all ages at the Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

Oct. 5 -- Rick Barr, 7 to 10 p.m. Performer and songwriter with deep vocals and styling of Johnny Cash will play an eclectic mix of songs ranging from The Doors, Rolling Stones and The Who, to Gordon Lightfoot, Eric Clapton and Buddy Holly. Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Oct. 8 --WACkY Art Workshop, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Art opportunities that expand creativity and self expression for children ages 7 to 11 offered through the Arts Council of Westerville. Request more information at wacyart@ gmail.com. Register at artscouncilofwesterville.com.

Oct. 9 -- Otterbein Wind Ensemble presents "Something Old, Something New," 8 p.m. at Fritsche Theater at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St. The mix of classic and contemporary works will include pieces written by Gustav Holst, Norman Dello Joio and Edward Elgar. Free and open to the public.

Oct. 9 -- Queer Grief, American Culture & Poe, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St. Get acquainted with Edgar Allan Poe's stories of sick, sad and grieving men with Otterbein University's Suzanne Ashworth. Register at westervillelibrary.org.

Oct. 9 -- JC Songwriters' Circle hosted by Dick Plunk, 7 to 9 p.m. Share an original song or come to learn and meet this music community every second Wednesdayat Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Oct. 10 -- Otterbein Music Department Jazz Ensemble, 8 p.m. at Fritsche Theatre at Cowen Hall, 30 S. Grove St. Free and open to the public.

Oct. 11 -- Budding Artists, 2 to 3 p.m. at 126 S. State St. Children ages 4 to 6 experiment with various styles, mediums, and techniques while focusing on art as process. This month's theme: chalk. Register at westervillelibrary.org or 614-882-7277.

Oct. 12 -- Long Tall Deb and Colin John, 7 to 10 p.m. Vocals by Deb with Texas/Mexico border roots and guitarist Colin, who blends Hawaiian with blues and soul, will perform at Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Oct. 18-20, 25-27 and Nov. 1-3 -- Curtain Players presents "Sleepy Hollow: The Lost Chapter" by Jeremy Sony at Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena. In this Ohio premiere of the reimagining of Washington Irving's classic tale, Abigail Seymour and her students set out to discover what really happened to Ichabod Crane and to stop the Headless Horseman once and for all. For all ages; curtainplayers.org.

Oct. 17 -- Art Lab, 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. at the Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St. Children ages 6 to 8 will explore a variety of art styles and artists. Register at westervillelibrary.org or 614-882-7277.

Oct. 18 -- "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" 50th Anniversary: Movie and Discussion, 7 p.m. at the Point at Otterbein, 60 Collegeview. Presented by Arts Council of Westerville and Otterbein University, this program features the film, refreshments and discussion with Otterbein professors. Free, with donation encouraged.

Oct. 19 -- Releasing Trophies: Author Shannon David Hamons, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St. Novelist and former Westerville resident discusses how his characters experience life discoveries as sometimes painful and sometimes comforting. A book signing and sale will follows. Free, with no registration needed.

Oct. 19 -- Starlit Ways, 7 to 10 p.m. Formerly Chris and Rose, this duo will perform standards and jazz to pop and Broadway at Java Central, 20 S. State St, free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Oct. 20 -- Westerville Symphony: Masterworks I, 5 p.m. at Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, Otterbein University. The season's first Masterworks features "Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun" by Debussy, "Concerto for the Left Hand" by Ravel and Stravinsky's "The Firebird." Peter Stafford Wilson will be the conductor and Nicholas Ross, piano soloist. Buy tickets at westervillesymphony.org.

Oct. 21 -- Arts Council of Westerville meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Blair IT, 653 McCorkle Blvd., Suite L; artscouncilofwesterville.com.

Oct. 21 -- Creative Writing for Seniors, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Develop writing skills through life experiences. Presented by Westerville Public Library staff for members of Westerville Senior Center, 310 W. Main St.

Oct. 22 -- Westerville Art League meeting, 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

Oct. 24-26; Nov. 1 and 2 -- Otterbein Theatre presents "Radium Girls" at Campus Center Theatre, 100 Home St. Inspired by a true story, "Radium Girls" traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a painter of luminous watch faces, as she fights for her day in court. For details go to otterbein.edu/theatre-performances or call 614-823-1109.

Oct. 25 -- Wizards and Wands Festival, 5 to 9 p.m. as part of Midnight Madness, Uptown Westerville, at the Westerville Public Library 126 S. State St. Wandering wizards, stilt walkers, drawing, sorting and trivia, walk-through experiences and prize drawings will be included. Costumes encouraged.

Oct. 26 -- Shane D. Wilson, 7 to 10 p.m. Wilson returns with Amelia Rose Walsh from Blue Spectrum on keyboard and vocals, Dwight Cartier on bass, Arie Shively from String Theory on vocals and Angela "Animal" Kozarich on drums to perform at Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Oct. 27 -- Otterbein Music Department Fall Collage Concert, 2 p.m. at Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St. This fast-paced showcase will feature large and small ensembles and soloists. General admission is $15 at the door, free for students with valid ID. Proceeds will benefit the Craig Johnson Fund for the Future of Music at Otterbein.

Oct. 27 -- Westerville Community Band Fall Concert, 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave. The 75-member concert band will present "Carmina Burana" and Barnes' "Symphonic Overture," plus selections from "Wicked" and "Fantasia." In addition, the symphonic mixed choirs from Westerville Central and Westerville North high schools will perform. The concert is free and for all ages.