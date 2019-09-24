Westerville voters will see fresh faces on the ballot this November for city council.

Mayor Craig Treneff is the only incumbent for the race, with challengers Diane Conley, Doug Rankin, Aileen Wagner and Kenneth Wright filling out the field.

Conley, 66, of Westgreen Lane retired as chief academic officer for the Westerville City School District. She currently works as an adjunct professor at Ohio Dominican University in the department of education.

Conley said she's running to give something back.

"I want to give back to the community that has been so good to me and my family and to help guide its future growth," she said.

Rankin, a 75-year-old Woodview Road resident and former intelligence official, said he wants to focus on "critical issues" facing Westerville, including traffic congestion, property taxes and infrastructure. ThisWeek did not receive a photograph that could be printed by deadline.

Treneff, 67, an Executive Court resident and attorney who has served on city council since 2004, said he wants to run for re-election to continue making sure residents receive outstanding services.

"To continue providing outstanding city services to residents in police and fire protection, parks and recreation, snow removal, and infrastructure maintenance," he said.

He said he also wants to support energy sustainability, mobility options, workforce development, job creation and public-private cooperation in technology.

Wagner, 42, of Tree Bend Drive is the owner and editor of Walnut Creative. She said she wants to run to help Westerville "grow together" and supports the expansion of sustainability projects.

"I'll lead an initiative to extend sustainability projects and accessibility to both citizens and business. I support the fact that the city's priorities include environmental sustainability, and I believe we need to explore public electric car charging stations, solar energy co-ops, and other environmental projects. We need a clear and compelling strategy to keep Westerville on the cutting edge of sustainable living," she said.

Wagner said she also supports the passage of a non-discrimination ordinance, affordable housing and increasing public transportation.

Wright, 53, a Weatherwood Court resident, is the director of research and planning for IMPACT Community Action. He said he wants to run for office to provide a voice for others.

"I am running to represent and support all families and individuals in our community, including those who may not have had a voice previously," he said.

He said he wants to focus on cultural diversity and inclusion, as well as affordable housing and suburban poverty.

"The rise of suburban poverty and shortage of affordable housing pose real threats to our community," he said.

