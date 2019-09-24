A 54-year-old Westerville man was arrested for aggravated menacing, using weapons while intoxicated, domestic violence and display of weaponry after threatening to shoot a woman while intoxicated at a residence on the first block of Keene Drive.

According to the report, the woman said he kept following her around, working the slide of the gun and bullets were hitting the floor.

He was taken to Franklin County jail, according to reports.

In other Westerville Division of Police incident reports:

* A worker at a construction site reported two men stole $4,000 worth of wood at 2:19 p.m. Sept. 12 from the site on the 300 block of Braun Place. No further action has been taken.

* An unknown suspect was ordered to stay away from a business on the 800 block of State Street at 2:23 p.m. Sept. 13 after threatening employees.