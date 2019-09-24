Whitehall police are investigating a report of a suspicious male seen Sept. 11 at Whitehall-Yearling High School, 675 S. Yearling Road.

Someone told police a person with a gun was seen at 7:48 a.m. Sept. 11 outside the school.

The person could not be located, and a video of him could not conclusively determine whether he had a gun, reports said.

"At this time, it is only suspected he had a gun, but we do not know for sure," Whitehall Lt. Chad Wilder said.

The incident is under investigation, reports said.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* A robbery was reported at GameStop, 3598 E. Main St., at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 11.

Two employees told police a man entered the store, said "I'm having a bad year, I need money," and lifted his shirt to expose a pistol tucked inside the waistband of his pants.

The man took about $385 in cash, including a tracker that police later found near East Main Street and Ashburton Road in Columbus, east of Whitehall, Wilder said.

The incident remains under investigation, reports said.

* Burglaries were reported at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 11 and 11:10 a.m. Sept. 18 on the 4500 block of Poth Road; and at 5:55 a.m. Sept. 16 on the 4700 block of Poth Road.

* Thefts were reported at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 on the 4400 block of Broadhurst Drive; at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 12 on the 3900 block of East Broad Street; at 4:10 p.m. Sept. 14 on the 4800 block of East Broad Street; at 4 p.m. Sept. 14 on the 3700 block of East Broad Street; at 1:45 p.m. Sept. 15 on the 3700 block of East Broad Street; at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 16 on the 4500 block of San Jose Lane; and at 2:20 p.m. Sept. 17 on the 800 block of Duke Road.

* Assaults were reported at 7:20 a.m. Sept. 17 on the 500 block of Collingwood Avenue; at 5:50 p.m. Sept. 17 at Beechwood Road and East Main Street; and at 7:05 p.m. Sept. 17 on the 3600 block of East Main Street.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 7:05 a.m. Sept. 14 on the 600 block of Bernhard Road; at 7:25 a.m. Sept. 16 on the 3600 block of Washburn Street; at 1:35 p.m. Sept. 16 on the 200 block of South Hamilton Road; at 6:20 p.m. Sept. 16 on the first block of Parklawn Boulevard; and at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 16 on the 400 block of South Hamilton Road.

* Property destruction was reported at 8:25 p.m. Sept. 13 on the 5300 block of Gatehouse Drive; at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 700 block of Maplewood Avenue; at 3:20 p.m. Sept. 16 on the 900 block of Elaine Road; and at 6:20 p.m. Sept. 16 on the 5300 block of East Main Street.

* Police responded to a report of shots fired at 8:50 p.m. Sept. 14 on the 1100 block of Shadylane Road.