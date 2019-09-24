Two candidates remain under consideration to replace Steve McAfee as Whitehall City Schools treasurer.

The two finalists are Jill Smith, treasurer of Jefferson Local Schools in West Jefferson, and John Walsh, treasurer of Groveport Madison Schools.

The finalists were selected from a pool of eight candidates, said Cheryl Ryan, director of board and management services for the Ohio School Boards Association.

Whitehall school board members interviewed both during a closed executive session Sept. 23.

Board members selected the finalists after reviewing all eight applications during a closed meeting Sept. 19, Ryan said. She said treasurer positions typically don't attract as many applicants as open superintendent jobs, mainly because teachers often become administrators and eventually superintendent candidates.

"But (districts) don't grow treasurers like (they do) superintendents -- treasurers don't generally rise up, so the pools are smaller," Ryan said.

Adkins said Sept. 20 the board selected the finalists based on whether the applicant was a current treasurer, work experience and the size of the district as well as "who we thought would be a right fit for our district."

The Ohio School Boards Association assisted with identifying candidates for Whitehall, said Ty Debevoise, the district's spokesman.

The district paid the association $7,000 to facilitate the search, Debevoise said.

McAfee will step down Oct. 24 to become treasurer at Logan Elm Schools, the district he served before arriving in Whitehall in 2012.

