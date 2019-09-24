A resident told the Worthington Division of Police that $500 worth of items, including a laptop, were stolen from an unlocked vehicle between 7:30 p.m. and 6:15 a.m. Sept. 13 on the 100 block of West Stafford Avenue.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* A 36-year-old Columbus resident was arrested for disorderly conduct and an open liquor container after opening a bottle of vodka and drinking it inside a store on West Wilson Bridge Road at 4:54 p.m. Sept. 16.

* An owner of a business told police a former employee was accessing company servers Sept. 13 on West Wilson Bridge Road and changing the system remotely without permission. The incident is under investigation, according to the police report.

