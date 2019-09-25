The four-story Cooley Hotel on Canal Street in Newcomerstown is now just a memory and a hole in the ground as demolition of the never-used structure has been completed. The company "Wreck It Rich" brought the building to the ground, with TR Construction Inc. in charge of the whole demolition project. Vane Scott, of the Newcomerstown Historical Society, noted that the removal of the building will offer a much cleaner view of the historic Eureka-Orme Hardware Store, seen in the background, which has been in business in Newcomerstown since the canal days. Newcomerstown Mayor Pat Cadle said the removal of the Cooley Hotel will allow more parking for the Temperance Tavern and Olde Main Street Museums, the First Baptist Church, the American Legion, and provide more parking for the Cy Young Festival downtown. Mayor Cadle also said the demolition was made possible through the joint cooperative effort of those same organizations working together with Denny Ross, Little and Sons Tree Service, TR Construction, Wreck it Rich, and the Village of Newcomerstown.