Many Delaware County voters will use new voting machines for the first time Nov. 5.

The new machines were in place for the May 2019 primary election, but county board of elections officials anticipate a much larger turnout this fall as compared to the spring primary, which featured contested races for Republicans only.

Manufactured by Unisyn, the new machines were purchased with the help of money from the state -- $1.9 million -- in addition to $2.3 million in local funding through the board of elections and Delaware County commissioners.

Replacing the old machines was a priority, board director Karla Herron said, for voting security and ease of use. Although the previous technology had neither failed nor caused any problems in voting or tabulating, it was important to stay ahead of the technology, said assistant director Anthony Saadey.

"The old machines had been in use for 12 years," Saadey said, "and we wanted to be ahead of the curve as that technology became antiquated."

He said although Delaware County had never experienced the kind of calibration issues with touch screens that have created issues in some parts of the country, the new system addresses security concerns by creating a paper ballot.

Two machines comprise the new voting system. At the first, voters will use a touch screen to make their selections, advancing their ballot by either touching an arrow icon or by swiping the screen. Once finished, voters will received a printed ballot.

"The first machine is what we call a ballot-marking device," Saadey said. "It prints you out a paper ballot, which is your actual ballot."

Voters then take this printed ballot to a second machine for tabulation. That machine also will store the paper ballot in the event a recount is required.

"We hope people will like the ease and the security," Saadey said. "To be able to hold a physical paper ballot should give them peace of mind."

Poll-worker coordinator Ali Solove said the new technology received positive reviews from poll workers in the spring.

"Poll workers are voters, too," she said. "They have found the new machines very easy to use."

Still, the board of elections looks to ensure there are plenty of workers at each of the 165 precinct locations in the county Nov. 5. Poll workers can earn $155 to $190 for the day and must attend a training session. High school seniors who are 17 or older also may work the polls.

Anyone interested should email Solove, who is the Republican poll-worker coordinator, at asolove@co.delaware.oh.us, or Amy Murphy, the Democrat poll-worker coordinator, at amurphy@co.delaware.oh.us.

The timing of the purchase of the new machines was in large part due to the availability of state funds, Herron said, although the ability to use the technology several times prior to the 2020 presidential election should help facilitate what is expected to be a high voter turnout.

Registration to vote Nov. 5 is open through Oct. 7. The board of elections will remain open until 9 p.m., and voters also may register online through midnight on that date.

Oct. 8 is the first day of in-person absentee voting.

For more information about the Nov. 5 election and registration, visit boardofelections.co.delaware.oh.us.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews