WEST LAFAYETTE — The Ridgewood Local School District recognized the hard work of Richard Shryock at Ridgewood Middle School on Sept. 16 during its recent monthly meeting.



Shryock is a faithful volunteer who plants flowers and spreads mulch around the Ridgewood Middle School sign — a task he has done for several years.



The board praised Shryock for his dedication to beautifying the school grounds and the flowerbeds.



In other business:



Superintendent Mike Masloski updated the board regarding the current enrollment in the district, which was 1,271 students on Aug. 23. By comparison, the district has 1,278 students at the end of the 2018-19 school year in May.



Masloski also recommended the following personnel actions that were approved by the board.



• Hiring Elaine Haynes as second shift custodian at Ridgewood High School.



• Classified substitutes Christy Jones and Arlene Mullett.



• Volunteers Melissa McMillan, Patricia Thompson and Martha Conrad at Ridgewood Elementary School; David Allen and Michelle Allen for band; and Ron Bond for the district.



• Supplemental contacts for Maria Prater and Duke Stark as mentor co-coordinators.



• A leave absence days counting toward 40 hours worked in a week for overtime for non-exempt central office staff and secretaries.



• Dan Erb sas school van driver.



The board also approved a field trip for the Drama Department to see the musical "Mean Girls" in Pittsburg, Pa., on Nov. 3 and the JCESC agreement for online curriculum to be used with Virtual Classroom.



The district will trade in a 2013 Ford E-350 van and purchase a nine-passenger van from Jeff Drennen.



District Treasurer Jay Tingle reported transfers to the school-wide pool fund totaled $66,754.



In other financial business, then and now certificates were approved for Johnson Controls, $8,818.87 and $8,036.68; Frontier Power, $10,000; and Johnson Plumbing, $12,676.68.



Purchase orders were approved for Hahn Oil, $85,000; Hathaway, $635,000; and Jeff Drennen, $24,771.



The board approved establishing a Student Wellness and Success fund along with several purpose and budget statements for the 2019-20 student activity accounts, elementary school and middle school.



The minutes of the special board meeting on Aug. 12, Finance Committee meeting and regular board meeting from Aug. 23 were also approved.



The board will next meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 in the administration building, 301 S. Oak Street in West Lafayette.