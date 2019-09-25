WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded $117,419 to Bethesda for operations and safety through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) Program.



"Ohio firefighters and first-responders work every day to protect our families," said Brown. "We must support our first-responder organizations so that communities like Bethesda have the resources to shield families and homes from fire hazards."



The AFG Program supports fire departments across the country to ensure the safety of both first-responders and the public. The program provides funds for supplemental training, upgrades to protective equipment, facility modifications, and other supplies that protect firefighters and first-responders in moments of crisis. Grants are awarded to fire department-based and non-affiliated EMS organizations that best address the priorities of the AFG Program. More information about the AFG Program can be found here.