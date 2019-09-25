NEWCOMERSTOWN — Thanks to a hard-fought four set Inter-Valley Conference victory over visiting Garaway High Tuesday evening, the Newcomerstown High Lady Trojans moved above the .500 mark for the season.



The Lady Trojans’ IVC win by scores of 25-19, 13-25, 25-20 and 27-25 improved the NHS record to 7-6 overall and 1-5 in IVC play.



Madison Chiseler had a busy night with 10 digs, 16 kills, two blocks, six points (2 aces) to pace the Lady Trojans, while Brianna Robinson chipped in with 13 points (3 aces), 11 kills and nine digs. Maddie Fish finished with five points (ace), 17 digs and Autumn Lahmers contributed 10 points, 14 digs and three kills for the winners.