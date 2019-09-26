As part of the 2019 Continuous Street Improvement project, Shelly & Sands, Inc. will be planning and paving the following streets starting on Friday, Sept. 27. This work will continue for the next two weeks. Residents and businesses are reminded not to park along these streets while the work is going on. If cars are parked in these areas where signs are posted, the cars will be towed by police. Also, the contractor will be using flaggers to direct traffic through the congested areas. Traffic may be congested during this period. Please try to avoid these areas if possible. This work is all weather dependent. If you have questions, please call the City Engineer, Jeff McConaughy, at 740-432-3601. Listed below are the streets that will be resurfaced.

• Morton Ave: Woodlawn Avenue to Bridge

• S 11th St: Wheeling Avenue to Woodlawn Avenue

• Woodlawn Ave: Morton Avenue to Railroad

• N 4th St: Wheeling Avenue to Steubenville Avenue

• N 3rd St: Wheeling Avenue to Steubenville Avenue

• North Ave: Cochran Avenue to Byesville Road

• N 18th St: Highland Avenue to Edgeworth Avenue