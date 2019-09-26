To improve access for central Ohio residents, Central Ohio Transit Authority will provide free rides on Election Day.

COTA board members unanimously approved the decision to offer free fares for all customers using fixed-routes service, as well as COTA’s Mainstream, the authority’s ADA service, according to a press release.

This year, the general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 5.

In addition to Election Day, veterans and active military members can ride COTA for free on Veterans Day, according to the press release.

