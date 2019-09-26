Whitehall City Schools is expected to name John Walsh as the district’s new treasurer Thursday, Sept. 26.

Walsh, treasurer of Groveport Madison Schools, was one of the two finalists board members considered to succeed Steve McAfee, whose final day at the district’s treasurer is Oct. 24.

The Whitehall school board is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 26 to formally name Walsh as the district’s new treasurer, board president Mike Adkins said.

Walsh and Jill Smith, treasurer of Jefferson Local School in West Jefferson, were the two finalists, culled from eight applicants that the Ohio School Boards Association presented to Whitehall to consider.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com for updates

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo