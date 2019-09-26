A Columbus man was found not guilty “only by reason of insanity” Sept. 24 for the brutal killings of two of his Dublin post office supervisors two days before Christmas in 2017.

DeShaune K. Stewart, 25, could have faced the death penalty on two counts of murder of an officer of the United States. Instead, he will be evaluated and likely confined to prison for the foreseeable future after multiple psychologists determined he had suffered manic and psychotic episodes at the time of the crimes and was not fully aware of his actions.

“No one wins in this situation,” U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson told a packed federal courtroom in Columbus just before announcing the outcome. “There’s only loss and heartache.”

Read the full story at dispatch.com.

mkovac@dispatch.com

@OhioCapitalBlog