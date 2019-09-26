A Grandview Heights man was charged with felonious assault Sept. 25 after reportedly striking a police officer with a nail-studded baseball bat.

Grant A. Metters, 56, of Glenn Avenue is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge Thursday, Sept. 26, in Franklin County Municipal Court.

Grandview police officers responded at 6:28 p.m. Sept. 25 to Metters' residence after a neighbor reported Metters was throwing items over the fence into her yard.

They discovered Metters had an outstanding warrant for his arrest stemming from a traffic violation, reports said. Franklin County Municipal Court's online records show Metters had been charged by Columbus police in May 2018 for not having a driver's license.

As Grandview officers attempted to persuade Metters to leave his home, he reportedly kicked and broke glass from his front door toward the officers who were standing on his porch.

At least one officer used pepper spray on Metters, police reported.

Metters then grabbed a baseball bat that had screws and nails attached to it and swung it at one of the officers, striking and breaking the officer's hand, reports said.

The officer also sustained a puncture wound, according to reports.

Metters was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Franklin County jail.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman