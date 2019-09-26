Below are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for Sept. 26-Oct 3:

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Preschoolers: Turtles in the Fast Lane, 11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 27. Preschoolers ages 3-5 can learn about turtles and watch turtle races.

Hikin' for Lichen, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 3-mile moderately difficult off-trail hike through the woods to look for lichen.

Crazy for Crayfish, 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Nature Center. Guests can find crayfish in the creek and underground.

Fall Foraging, 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 29 at the Ranger Station. Guests can learn how to forage for food on a 1-mile hike.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Nature Tram, 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Ash Grove Picnic Area. Guests can take a tram ride through the park.

Bugs and Blooms, 3 to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 2-mile walk to look for fall flowers and insects.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Toddlers in Nature: Autumn is Here, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 26 at the Nature Center. Toddlers ages 1-3 can learn about nature through literacy, sensory development and motor skills with a story, activity and walk.

Hike All the Trails, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 18 and older can hike 6 miles for National Family Health and Fitness Day.

Tree ID, 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn to identify the different trees in the park.

Just for Kids: Puppet Show, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Nature Center. Kids ages 2-9 can watch the "Blendon Woods Adventure" puppet show.

Toddlers in Nature: Spiders, Spiders Everywhere!, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 3 at the Nature Center. Toddlers ages 1-3 can learn about nature through literacy, sensory development and motor skills with a story, activity and walk.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Welcome to Fall Festival, 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Shelter House. Guests can celebrate the season with hay rides, crafts and activities.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N, Lewis Center

For Families: Night Hike, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Big Meadows Picnic Area. Guests ages 3 and older can search for nocturnal animals along the Scenic River Trail on a 1-mile hike.

For Families: Tree ID, 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 8 and older can learn basic tree identification on a 1-mile hike.

For Adults: Mushroom Hike, 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 4 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 18 and older can hike 2-miles and learn how to identify edible and poisonous mushrooms.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Sunny Sundays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Herb Garden. Guests can talk with members of the Herb Society of America.

Preschool in the Gardens: Not-So-Creepy Critters, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Greenhouse Multipurpose Center.

Pickerington Ponds

7680 Wright Road, Canal Winchester

Metro Five-0 Level 3: Walk of the Month, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Glacier Knoll. Guests ages 50 and older can take a 2-mile walk to discover the sights and sounds of the season.

Prairie Oaks Metro Park

3225 Plain City-Georgesville Road, West Jefferson

Late Night Fishing, 9 to 11:45 p.m. Sept. 28 at Darby Bend Lakes. Guests can fish Darby Bend Lakes and Beaver Lake.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 26, 28 and Oct. 3 at Grange Insurance Audubon. Kids ages 3-5 can listen a nature-inspired story.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Preschoolers: Amazing Ants, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at Spring Hollow. Kids ages 3-5 can learn about ants through stories and crafts.

Slate Run Living Historical Farm

1375 state Route 674 N, Canal Winchester

Homeschoolers: Taking Care of Business, 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Farmhouse. Kids ages 6-12 can learn about the history of agriculture and farm skills.

Family Storytime: Apples, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Farmhouse. Guests can listen to a story, make a craft and sample varieties of apples.

Ropes, Knots and Splices, 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Farmhouse. Guests can use the rope-making machine and jump rope to rhymes.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Morning Saunter, 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Confluence Area. Guests can take a 2.5-mile walk.

Collecting Leaves, 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Confluence Area. Guests can learn to identify, collect and preserve tree leaves for the leaf collection.

Homeschoolers: Start a Leaf Collection, 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Confluence Area. Kids ages 6-15 can learn how to identify, classify and preserve tree leaves.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

