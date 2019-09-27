Right now, Daisy is a 3-year-old heifer living a quiet life on a farm on Streeter Road, but tomorrow she will be the star of the Freedom Fall Festival and Craft Show's first-ever cow chip bingo contest.



From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., all eyes will be on Daisy as she grazes in a grassy area marked with numbered squares next to the Freedom Town Hall. If Daisy plops on the right spot, one lucky person could be the winner of up to $500. If Daisy doesn't do her business, a winning number will be drawn by one of the judges. Squares will be sold for $10 from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Even if Daisy doesn't favor your spot with her treasure, your number could be drawn to win other great stuff, such as a $50 gift certificate to S & K Sales, a free haircut from the Barber of G'Ville, and passes to the Garrettsville Cinema, Roller Hutt, and SkyLane Bowling. The proceeds will benefit our township's nonprofit groups, the Freedom Community & Park Boosters and the Freedom Township Historical Society.



Cow chip bingo is just one of the great events at this year's fall festival, which will takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Freedom Center, 8966 Route 700. There will be two buildings of crafters and vendors, plus pumpkins, corn stalks, and other fall decorations for sale. Author and historian Julie Thompson will be signing copies of her best-selling book, "The Hunt for the Last Public Enemy in Northeastern Ohio: Alvin 'Creepy' Karpis on His Road to Alcatraz." The historical society will also be selling Deral White's book on Freedom history for a $5 donation and T shirts for a $15 donation.



There will be family friendly events throughout the day, including K-9 demonstrations, cloggers, a Civil War cooking demonstration, old-time music, singers from The First Congregational Church of Freedom, and an appearance by an Elvis impersonator. Kids can visit Oscar's Country store for penny candy, decorate pumpkins, take a fall selfie and get a halo made. There will be tours of the historical society's one-room schoolhouse renovation from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The schoolhouse is located at 7276 Route 303, just east of Dollar General. For the complete schedule of events visit the Facebook page, Freedom Township: Then and Now or the historical society's website: http://www.freedomtwphistoricalsociety-pc.com/.



There was a great crowd out for the 14th annual James A. Garfield Alumni Reunion Banquet last Saturday. Around 150 alumni plus family and friends enjoyed a delicious catered dinner from Guido's of Ravenna in the cafeteria of James A. Garfield Elementary School, which was beautifully decorated in JAG's gold and black colors by alumni committee members Helen Louise (Paul) Bouts '60, Elaine (Lange) Duffield '55, Kit (Younker) Semplak '69, Carolyn (Lange) Unaitis '58, Ruth (Becks) Herrington '61, and Judy (Davison) Toth '63. Art N Flowers donated several mums, which were given away as door prizes. Also, JAG digital photography teacher Kristine Gilmer and her class made fun handmade place mats with historic details.



JAG school board member David Vincent '70 served as the master of ceremonies and gave special recognition to the members of the classes of 1949, 1959, 1969, and 1979 who were in attendance.



I'm not a Garfield alumni, but I attended the banquet with my mother, Claudia (McCoy) Garrett '74 and my father John F. Garrett '71. I had a great time chatting with Freedom School graduate Eugene "Sam" Spade about my grandfather John E. Garrett and my late grandmother Irene (Crew) Kesling, who graduated with Mr. Spade in 1948. I also enjoyed sharing our mutual love of animals with Pat Mallory '65 and getting tips on how to make a stellar pumpkin roll for the holidays from Mrs. Toth and Rae Marie Heflick, who is the wife of 1957 graduate Sam Heflick (use a jelly roll pan and dust it liberally with powdered sugar before baking).



If you would like to attend next year's banquet, mark your calendars for Sept. 19.



The historical society is inviting everyone to get a ticket for the New York Special at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Freedom Community Center, 8940 Route 700. Locomotive enthusiast Phillip McCoy will take attendees on a virtual ride on a special train route that ran from Freedom Station to New York City in the mid-20th century. McCoy will share information about the passenger train and stops along the way. There will be samples of refreshments served on board. The event is free and open to the public.



Happy fall to all my readers!



