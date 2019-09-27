Delaware police said furniture valued at more than $1,000 was fraudulently purchased using the credit account of a resident of the 500 block of Durham Lane.

The loss was reported at 10:26 a.m. Sept. 21.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A police K-9 discovered marijuana in a vehicle during a traffic stop in the 300 block of London Road at 4:56 p.m. Sept. 22, reports said.

* A man was charged with pointing and discharging a firearm on the first block of Tabilore Loop in an incident reported at 6:18 p.m. Sept. 22.

* A dog that escaped its residence bit another dog on the 500 block of Harding Lane in an incident reported at 6:03 p.m. Sept. 21.

* Lumber of undisclosed value was stolen from the 1000 block of Pittsburgh Drive in a theft reported at 8:57 a.m. Sept. 21.

* A man and woman were arrested and taken to the Delaware County jail for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug-abuse instruments, possession of drug-abuse paraphernalia and possession of marijuana on the 100 block of Silver Maple Drive at 11:55 a.m. Sept. 21, reports said.

Suspected drugs and paraphernalia were found in a residence and at the county jail, according to reports.

* A driver was arrested for multiple driving suspensions during a traffic stop on the 200 block of South Liberty Street at 7:43 p.m. Sept. 21, when suspected narcotics were discovered, reports said.

* A man suffering an apparent drug overdose in the first block of Ohio Street was taken to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital at 6 p.m. Sept. 20, according to reports.

* A resident of the 200 block of South Sandusky Street said a woman he met recently took his car, failed to return it and wasn't answering her phone. The incident was reported at 12:03 p.m. Sept. 19.

* An attempted break-in occurred at a business on the 300 block of West Central Avenue in an incident reported at 9:59 a.m. Sept. 18.

* Two women were arrested for possession of drug-abuse instruments and paraphernalia and taken to the county jail on William and Henry streets at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 18, reports said.

* An unresponsive woman was taken to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital in an incident suspected to be related to alcohol in the 100 block of Muirwood Village Drive, reported at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 18.

* A mountain bike valued at $170 was stolen in the 300 block of Park Avenue in a theft reported at 3:16 a.m. Sept. 17.