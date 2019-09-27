Three people will challenge incumbent Douglas Stormont on Nov. 5 for his seat on the Prairie Township board of trustees.

In addition to Stormont, Jennifer Flowers, Jim Goudy and Eric Milam will appear on the ballot for the township position.

Flowers, 34, is an insurance-claims adjuster and Community Health Action Team volunteer.

A graduate of Bowling Green State University, Flowers said she is running for trustee to "strengthen the finances and increase resident involvement."

Goudy, 66, is a graduate of Westland High School and Urbana College and works in business marketing.

The Lincoln Village resident previously served on the township's zoning commission and board of zoning appeals. He said he is running to "give something back to the community."

Milam, 24, attended Westland High School before graduating from Dublin Jerome High School.

He holds a finance degree from Ohio University and works as a property manager.

Milam said he is seeking public office because he wants "every resident to have the opportunity to have their voices, opinions, stories and ideas heard and actually put to use."

Stormont, 61, has held one of three seats on the board since 2004.

His four-year term ends Dec. 31.

Stormont, who is serving as the board's 2019 chairman, said he is running for reelection to continue his service to the community and "make Prairie Township a better place to live."

A graduate of Westland High School, Stormont also has completed the Ohio Township Association's Leadership Academy.

He is a small-business owner.

Early in-person and absentee voting begins Oct. 8.

In addition to a 3.1-mill renewal levy for Franklin County Children Services, Prairie Township voters will weigh in on the township fiscal officer and two seats on the South-Western City Schools board of education.

