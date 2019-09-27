100 Years Ago (1919)



— The state board of health corroborated the finding of Stark County Coroner T.C. McQuate the previous day that olives were the cause of deaths for five area people who consumed them at a dinner at Lakeside Country Club Aug. 23. It was said that less that one-tenth of a drop of the fluid from the olives in question was enough to kill a guinea pig. Other bottles of olives from the same stock were found to be harmless.



— A three-sentence piece noted that a jury in common pleas court in Youngstown had awarded a verdict of $8,000 to Alliance Mayor C.S. Westover in a libel suit against The Review Publishing Co. The eight-day trial, of which the short piece was the first mention of the ordeal, grew out of criticism of the paper about the mayor’s attitude in 1917 concerning the houses of ill-fame in the tenderloin district. A motion for a new trial had been made by The Review.



— Through information obtained by those who sold steamship tickets and records of passport applications, it was estimated that more than 1,000 foreign-born citizens had left the city. Most of them being Romanian and Hungarian, they were lured back to their homelands by news of the scarcity of workers and high wages being paid as Europe was rebuilding after the war as well as the desire to see how the conflict had ravaged their native countries. It was noted that very few Italians were seeking passage back to the old country.



— William H. Morgan Jr., 14-year-old son of Col. William H. Morgan and Anna (Sharer) Morgan, was pictured in an airman’s suit sitting in a Curtiss hydroplane in Atlantic City. It was reported that the young Morgan had engaged a pilot to take him up for a ride along the 10 miles of beach at the seaside summer resort and out to sea. Not until he completed the thrilling experience did his parents find out, it being understood that they would have vehemently opposed the flight. Young Morgan was a student at the Hill School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, and he had returned to that facility after the excursion.



— Mount Union had three sets of twins enrolled as students. They included Isaac and Richard Salstman, sons of a prominent banker in Carrollton; East Liverpool’s Bertha and Mary Bennett were registered as freshmen; and Wade and Dwight Hart, residents of Wadsworth, were juniors. The Hart boys, who had served for more than a year in the military, had previously played football for Mount Union and had caused many grid opponents to think they were seeing double.



— All men who served in the Great War were asked to gather at the veterans hall at the city building for a meeting in order to organize a post of the American Legion in the city. The preliminary steps to the form the post had already been taken by Major Robert S. Harsh.



75 Years Ago (1944)



— Alliance’s Staff Sgt. Donald W. Phillips, a gunner on a B1-7 first reported missing over France since Aug. 2, was officially classified as prisoner of Germany.



50 Years Ago (1969)



— John Bowman, 5, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Bowman, residents of the 13000 block of Atwater Avenue NE, found a 103-pound pumpkin while trudging through some weeds near the family home. Mrs. Bowman said she and her son had planted the pumpkins in a clearing amid some heavy weeds, away from their other garden so as not to interfere with any other plants, but had all but forgotten about them until two weeks prior when the giant pumpkin was discovered.



— May Morrow, a resident of the 200 block of East 12th Street, was honored for 42 years of service with Manhattan Dry Cleaners where she was a secretary and a member of the board of directors.