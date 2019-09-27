Two Prairie Township residents, Joseph P. Finn and Sherry Henning, are challenging incumbent fiscal officer Dan McCardle, whose term ends March 31.

Two Prairie Township residents, Joseph P. Finn and Sherry Henning, are challenging incumbent fiscal officer Dan McCardle, whose term ends March 31.

Henning, 53, holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in public administration.

She has two children and works in the accounting field.

Henning also has served on the township's community improvement corporation and its board of zoning appeals.

She said she is running for fiscal officer to help the township maximize its resources.

"It's time to put the most experience in organizational financial leadership to work for our community," Henning said.

McCardle, 53, has held the office of fiscal officer for more than 11 years. He said he is running to continue saving taxpayers' money.

"I take great pride in serving our township and, with your vote, I will continue doing so for another four years," he said.

McCardle holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and also serves as chief financial officer for Summit Home Care, a home-health agency.

McCardle is married with two sons and has served as the treasurer of Central Ohio Families for Autism Treatment for 15 years.

Finn was unable to be reached by deadline for this story.

In addition to the fiscal officer, Prairie Township voters will see a 3.1-mill renewal levy for Franklin County Children Services, township trustee and South-Western City School District school board races on their ballot. Early in-person and absentee voting begins Oct. 8.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews