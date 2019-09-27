Three people have been charged after 54-year-old John "Randy" Clinedinst, a Columbus City Schools bus driver, was found stabbed to death on his front porch Sept. 24.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Clinedinst was found at his home on the 200 block of Darbyhurst Drive in Prairie Township with multiple stab wounds.

Neighbors initially thought Clinedinst's body was a Halloween decoration because of its positioning, according to reports. According to the 911 call placed by Clinedinst's roommate, several people were looking at the front porch, prompting the caller to look outside and discover Clinedinst.

On the 911 call, which was placed about 11:15 a.m. Sept. 24, a woman states she thought she had heard Clinedinst yell earlier in the morning and had looked for him but hadn't seen him.

Documents from Franklin County Municipal Court indicate three people have been charged in connection with the death.

Abraham M. Shears, 52, formerly of the same Darbyhurst Drive residence, has been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder after being accused of recruiting 19-year-old Tarayle G. Glick of east Columbus and 23-year-old Donte T. Slash of north Columbus to kill Clinedinst.

Franklin County Sheriff's Maj. Steven Tucker said Shears previously had lived with Clinedinst and another person at the Darbyhurst Drive home and had some "beef" with the victim, leading to the homicide.

Court documents accuse Glick and Slash of approaching Clinedinst about 3:30 a.m. Sept. 24. The pair had been waiting for Clinedinst to leave for work, according to court records. Columbus City Schools confirmed Sept. 25 that Clinedinst had been working as a bus driver at the time of his death.

Slash, who was armed with a knife, and Glick, who was armed with a machete and flashlight, rushed Clinedinst, according to the documents. Glick used the flashlight to blind Clinedinst and Slash stabbed him multiple times in the head and torso, according to court records.

Tucker said the pair had been told they would be paid for committing the homicide, but no money had been exchanged. Court records indicate Shears had offered travel to California to the pair as part of the arrangement.

According to the court documents, both Slash and Glick provided full confessions to detectives, providing details about Shears giving information to them about the time Clinedinst left for work and where he lived.

All three men were scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 26 and being held in the Franklin County jail.

