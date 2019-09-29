Electric street-rail transportation ended in Columbus in September 1948. This photo shows a car on the Main Street-Neil Avenue line before its final run. Public transportation began in Columbus in 1863 with the introduction of horse-drawn cars on North High Street. The horse cars were starting to be replaced by electric cars in the late 1880s. A short, experimental electric rail line was constructed between North High Street and the Ohio State Fairgrounds on Chittenden Avenue in 1888. In the early 1890s, several small, independent electric railway companies were operating in the city before they were brought together under one management as the Columbus Consolidated Street Railway Co. in 1892.