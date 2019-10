CANTON TWP. A benefit dinner for Brian Landon Howell takes place beginning 4 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Thirsty Cattle Saloon, 2521 Waynesburg Drive SE.

Howell passed away Sept. 17.

There will be a 50/50 and gift basket raffle and live deejay.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Money raised will help with funeral expenses.