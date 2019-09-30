Buckeye Ranch, a nonprofit organization founded in 1961 on Hoover Road in Grove City, will move its administrative operations and some programming to Whitehall in December or early 2020.

The announcement was made during a social at Heartland Bank on North Hamilton Road in Whitehall on Sept. 30.

“We are delighted they chose Whitehall,” Whitehall Mayor Kim Maggard said.

The presence of Buckeye Ranch will provide Whitehall with local resources for those it serves and an approximately $13.5 million payroll.

Vickie Thompson-Sandy, CEO of Buckeye Ranch, said about 270 employees would move from its Grove City offices to 4653 E. Main St., an 80,000-square-foot building that Buckeye Ranch had purchased.

The site last was used as a PNC bank call center.

Some programming with be offered at the Whitehall site, but no children or adults will stay overnight, Thompson-Sandy said.

Moving its administrative functions to Whitehall will allow Buckeye Ranch to increase the number of programs and services in Grove City.

Buckeye Ranch”provides hope” for behaviorally challenged children and adults up to age 21 who are referred by children’s service agencies, juvenile courts and public school districts in 44 Ohio counties, Thompson-Sandy said.

