A proposed new brewpub at the site of the former Clintonville Outfitters is one small step closer to reality after the Clintonville Area Commission's zoning and variance committee voted to approve a series of parking variances at its Sept. 25 meeting.

The full commission will consider the plan for the Wetstone Beer Co., 2864 N. High St. at its next meeting, set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Whetstone branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, 3909 N. High St.

Both committee and commission members had found previous variance requests too egregious to recommend, but committee chairman Stephen Hardwick credited developers with diligence in addressing some of the members' concerns in the updated plan.

A detailed parking study, following guidelines prescribed by the city of Columbus, as well as an informal agreement with nearby Harvest Pizzeria, which committee members suggested be formalized in writing, were some of the considerations in the committee's 5-1 vote to recommend. Hardwick cautioned that it is within the CAC's purview to consider the matter differently that the committee.

Should the commission vote in favor of the project, owners still would need to go before Columbus' board of zoning adjustment.

