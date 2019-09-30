Property worth more than $50,000 was stolen from a residence on the 300 block of Oakland Park Avenue between April 1 and Sept. 24, Columbus police reports said.

Stolen items include a pendant valued at $33,000; two gold necklaces, together worth $16,000; and a $2,000 handbag, according to reports.

The victim told police the house had been renovated over the past five months and many contractors, cleaners and movers had been inside.

The stolen items had been packed in a closet, and the homeowner did not know when they were taken, reports said.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* An officer was dispatched to a house on the 300 block of Acton Road after a delivery driver reportedly directed threats toward the resident at 5:36 p.m. Sept. 23.

The victim said she had given the driver a poor review for his service, and he texted her, "Now I'm going to lose my job cuz of you remember I know where you live."

The officer contacted the driver's employer, which refused to provide any information to police, reports said.

* A woman told police someone stole electronics from her vehicle at 8:34 a.m. Sept. 20 while it was parked at Immaculate Conception School, 366 North Broadway.

The victim said she had parked briefly to drop off property at the school's office when someone entered her unlocked car and took a bag.

The bag contained a cellphone worth $800, a laptop computer valued at $2,000, a tablet computer worth $300, earphones worth $150 and an $800 pair of sunglasses, along with a wallet containing credit and identification cards.

Later that morning, the victim's electronics were recovered near downtown Columbus, but her wallet and its contents remained missing, reports said.

* An officer working security detail at a store on the 2800 block of North High Street reported he saw a known man enter the store, put a bottle of vodka in his pants and attempt to leave without paying at midnight Sept. 21.

The officer intercepted the man, whom reports called a "habitual shoplifter," and reclaimed the vodka, worth $4.

The 66-year-old man was charged with theft and criminal trespassing, reports said.

* A resident of the 100 block of West Northwood Avenue reported a man peered through the window of her house and then exposed his genitals to her at 5:22 p.m. Sept. 19.

* A woman reported her husband's motorcycle worth $3,000 was stolen between 2 a.m. and 5:16 p.m. Sept. 18 from the 100 block of West Weber Road.

* Two people reported that, while they were away from their residence on the 200 block of East Pacemont Road between 7 and 8 p.m. Sept. 20, someone entered and stole a $900 TV, a laptop computer worth $700 and various jewelry valued together at $1,200.

* A man told police Sept. 22 that his motorcycle worth $2,000 had been stolen the previous week but that he found it that day while taking a walk on the 200 block of Crestview Road.

* A woman told police Sept. 22 a check she had mailed from the mailboxes behind the Beechwold Post Office, 4364 N. High St., was stolen, altered and used to steal money from her bank account.

* A woman told police someone stole several items from her while she was at a business on the 4100 block of North High Street at 9 p.m. Sept. 21.

Stolen items include a purse worth $837, a necklace valued at $500, a wallet worth $200 and $100 worth of makeup, as well as a passport, reports said.

* An employee of a business on the 4500 block of North High Street told police an SUV that was rented July 18 and set to be returned July 20 was nowhere to be found.

The suspect's credit card continued to accept charges until Aug. 2, reports said, but multiple attempts to reach the suspect have failed.

The SUV is worth $40,000, according to reports.

* A computer worth $1,400 was stolen from a residence on the 100 block of West Tompkins Street between 6 and 8 p.m. Sept. 19, reports said.

Someone forced entry into the house via a window, according to reports.

* A business on the 4500 block of Indianola Avenue reported someone removed a $1,000 catalytic converter from a vehicle parked there at midnight Sept. 19.

* A resident of the 300 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard told police a known suspect used her credit card without permission between midnight Sept. 13 and midnight Sept. 17.

The victim also said prescription medication had been stolen from her apartment.

* A resident of the 4900 block of Arbor Village Drive reported Sept. 21 he had noticed unusual activity on his credit report starting Dec. 15, 2018. The victim said his credit report listed four street addresses, two of which had never been his, as well as a cellphone account opened in his name.

* An employee of a bank on the 4300 block of North High Street told police Sept. 25 someone used the information of one of the bank's customers to establish a bogus portfolio in Texas and then had the bank wire $21,000 in cash to a bank in that state.

The customer whose identity was stolen reported the incident to the bank and was reimbursed by the bank's insurance provider, reports said.

* A homeless 49-year-old man was arrested Sept. 18 after reportedly trying to pass a fraudulent payroll check at a business on the 4000 block of North High Street.

* A man reported his bike, worth $149, a helmet valued at $15, a lock worth $10 and a bottle valued at $20 were stolen from outside his apartment building on the first block of West Dodridge Street at 7 p.m. Sept. 17.

The victim told police the bike had been locked to a railing.