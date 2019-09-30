DOVER A local man told police Thursday that he had been defrauded of $1,500 by a caller who falsely said he owed the money to a nonexistent federal agency.

The victim said the caller claimed to be from the Federal Criminal Investigation Unit.

Under orders from the caller, the victim bought two $500 GameStop gift cards and a $500 Home Depot gift card. He gave information from the cards to an unknown person.

The victim notified his banks and closed accounts.

Police gave him an identity theft packet.