Dublin will hold a community gathering and open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at its newest park, Ferris-Wright Park and Earthworks, 4400 Emerald Parkway.

The park at the northeast corner of Emerald Parkway and Riverside Drive offers visitors a history lesson about the area's earliest residents.

The city-owned 21.4 acres are part of a study site consisting of 47.1 acres where prehistoric earthworks and burial mounds dating to 200 B.C. through 400 A.D. have been identified. The Holder-Wright farmhouse in the park dates to the early 1800s.

Artifacts from early settlers and Native Americans were found during construction and examination of the site, and a number of them are displayed in the farmhouse.

Programs at the park include training a group of docents to provide group tours, said Matt Earman, Dublin's director of recreation services.

Members of the Ferris-Wright family will be available during the open house to answer questions about the history of their farm and offer site tours and family history.

Representatives from the Ohio History Connection will offer information about earthworks construction, lunar alignments, ancient plant use and North American flint types.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to create necklaces and play games related to the atlatl, a tool that helps a spearthrower achieve additional speed, power and greater distance when hunting, and double ball, which is similar to lacrosse. A flint knapper also will demonstrate ways to make ancient tools.

Other local organizations participating in the event will include the Dublin Historical Society, Ohio Valley Archaeology and the Wyandotte Nation delegation. The Wyandotte Nation is a federally recognized Native American tribe in Oklahoma.

Billy Friend, chief of the Wyandotte tribe, said Wyandottes lived in a village on the Ferris-Wright land at one time.

He said he is honored to have the opportunity to participate in the historical event.

"We always look forward to those opportunities," he said.

The Wyandottes began to settle in the early 1700s near Detroit, eventually coming to the Sandusky River Valley before migrating to what is now central Ohio, first hunting and then establishing villages, Friend said.

The Wyandottes were the last tribe to leave Ohio, Friend said, and were sent by the U.S. government to Kansas, until they reloacted to northeast Oklahoma, where they live today.

The park opened last fall.

The city intended to hold a gathering last year but held off to avoid conflicting with other fall events, such as the annual Halloween Spooktacular event, Earman said.

Construction of the park took longer than anticipated, he said, because of weather challenges and completing the restroom facility.

The city budgeted $1.125 million for the park, Earman said. Thomas & Marker Construction Co. began working on the park in February 2018.

Improvements include a parking lot, restroom and plaza, a bridge spanning Wright Run (Billingsley Creek) and a path to the Holder-Wright farmhouse.

"The design of the park is very rustic in nature," Earman said.

Although the timeline for additional work is unknown, Earman said, city leaders want to add paths, signs and displays that can work together with augmented reality -- computer-generated content overlaid on a real world environment -- or a mobile app.

