CANTON Canton Parks and Recreation will host two free gardening and nature programs in October.

"Gardening in the Fall" takes place from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Canton Garden Center, 1615 Stadium Park Drive NW. Barb Huth is the presenter. She will cover autumn chores, bulb planting and composting.

"Ohio Tweets" will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Garden Club. Marlene Bolea will speak on various Ohio birds and techniques on how to attract them to your yard.

No registration is required. For information, call 330-456-4521 or email cantonparks@cantonohio.gov.