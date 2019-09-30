Reynoldsburg voters will elect four council members Nov. 5 -- one each to represent the city's four wards -- and a president of City Council.

Each four-year term starts Jan. 1.

Republican Doug Joseph is running to retain his position as president of council.

Joseph, 52, was elected to the post in 2015 after previously serving as the Ward 3 council representative. He said he is running to "continue serving the citizens of Reynoldsburg."

Joseph earned a master's degree in business administration from Franklin University and is owner and president of Liberty Strategies. He is involved with the Reynoldsburg Chamber of Commerce and the Ohio Municipal League. Joseph and his wife, Kara, have one son.

Democrat Angie Jenkins is challenging Joseph for the role of council president.

Jenkins, 62, is a 19-year city resident who retired from the Ohio Attorney General's Office last year. She holds a bachelor's degree from Xavier University.

She said she is running because, "I want people to choose Reynoldsburg as a great place to live and raise a family, just as I did."

Jenkins and her husband, Will, have three sons and attend First Church of God.

In addition to council president, residents will also vote for ward representatives.

Ward 1

Ward 1 incumbent Caleb Skinner is not seeking reelection, leaving Republican Patricia Starling and Democrat Shanette Strickland vying for that seat on council.

Starling, 59, lives on Roundelay Road North and is a graduate of Columbus Business College. She is retired from Reynoldsburg City Schools and is married with a son and daughter.

A member of the Reynoldsburg-Truro Historical Society, Starling said she is running because she is "concerned about my community and I want to help improve it."

Strickland, 43, lives on Mirandy Place. She earned a master's degree in business administration from Franklin University. She works as an infrastructure project manager and is married with two children.

A volunteer for Taste of Reynoldsburg and treasurer of the Reynoldsburg Football Parent Association, Strickland said she's running for council to "represent and be the voice of my neighbors while serving at City Hall."

Ward 2

Republican incumbent Brett Luzader is being challenged by Democrat Louis Salvati.

Luzader, 61, lives on Gibson Road and is a graduate of Reynoldsburg High School.

He retired after more than 30 years with the city's street department. He is married with two children and one grandchild.

Luzader has been a Reynoldsburg resident since 1965 and volunteers with several organizations, including the Reynoldsburg Community Association and Reynoldsburg Band Boosters. Luzader said he is seeking reelection because, "the people are what make Reynoldsburg a great place to live. I want to make Reynoldsburg a place anyone would be proud to call home."

Salvati, 50, lives on Tricolor Drive. He holds a master's degree in analytical chemistry from Ohio State University and works as a scientist. He is married with two sons.

A member of the Reynoldsburg Band Boosters and the Tomato Festival Committee, Salvati said he is seeking office to improve accessibility.

"I am passionate about the importance of local government in people's lives and wish to increase the engagement of citizens in their government," he said.

Ward 3

Incumbent Republican Marshall Spalding is being challenged by two candidates: Democrat Bhuwan Pyakurel and Libertarian Robert Dale Bender.

Spalding, 74, lives on Glenford Court. He holds a master's degree in business administration from Lindenwood University and is a retired biomedical manager. He is married and has four children and 11 grandchildren.

He also serves as a trustee for the West Licking Fire Board and is active with Senior Citizens of Reynoldsburg and the Reynoldsburg Community Association.

Spalding said he is running for reelection to continue to be an advocate for seniors, infrastructure and the police department.

"We now are spending eight times as much money on roads from the city budget as when I entered office," he said. "We are moving in the right direction and I know that I can be paramount in solid improvement during the next four years."

Pyakurel, 40, lives on Ashlynd Place.

He earned a bachelor's degree in physics and natural sciences from the North Bengal University in India. He is married with two children and works as a manager of interpretation and translation services for PrimaryOne Health of Central Ohio.

He serves on the board of the community center YMCA and is a liaison between public service agencies and the Bhutanese community in central Ohio.

Pyakurel, who completed high school in a UN refugee camp, said he is running for office to help "represent our diverse residents and growing community."

Bender was reinstated on the ballot in July after he filed suit against Franklin County Board of Elections officials.

The county elections board had removed him from the general-election ballot after another resident challenged signatures on Bender's election petition. The Ohio Supreme Court determined the elections board abused its discretionary powers in the matter by acting more than two months after the primary election and that the protester had no standing to challenge the signatures as a member of the Libertarian Party.

Bender did not respond to repeated requests from ThisWeek Community News to provide information.

Ward 4

Two candidates are vying to succeed longtime Republican councilman Mel Clemens to represent Ward 4: Republican Steven W. Hicks and Democrat Meredith Lawson-Rowe.

Hicks, 33, lives on Lancaster Avenue. He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Ohio State University and works as a real-estate developer. He is married with two children.

Hicks serves on the city planning commission and the Reynoldsburg Development Alliance. He said he is running for council to continue "building communities and helping people."

"I have a unique combination of experiences that have prepared me for Reynoldsburg City Council, including over 10 years working in real-estate development, construction, and public service," Hicks said.

"I have firsthand experience of both good and bad local government and understand the impacts of having experienced leadership at the local level."

Lawson-Rowe, 51, lives on Belltree Drive and works as an administrative assistant. She attended Clark Atlanta University and is married with three children and two grandchildren.

She is a member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church and the Columbus alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Lawson-Rowe said she is running for office to represent the concerns of Ward 4 and the entire city.

"I would like to look for best practices and move away from the dysfunctional politics of the past. I want to serve so there is diversity in the city's thought leadership," Lawson-Rowe said.

Early in-person and absentee voting begins Oct. 8.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews