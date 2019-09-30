Gahanna police said an armed robbery was reported at UDF, 180 W. Johnstown Road, at 10:42 p.m. Sept. 21, according to police reports.

A black male, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black pants and black-patterned bandanna, displayed a weapon and demanded money, according to reports.

A silver and black handgun was displayed, and the robber took money from a register, according to reports.

The robber left on foot via the business' back door, reports said.

The Whitehall police K-9 unit said the robber possibly had a car parked among buildings behind the business. The dog circled around a trash bin and gravel area, indicating it lost the scent there, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A wallet was taken from an unlocked vehicle overnight on Brookhill Drive, according to a report received at 6:46 p.m. Sept. 23.

* Items were stolen from a locked vehicle on Arbors Circle, according to a report received at 7:11 a.m. Sept. 23.

* A laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle on Arbors Circle, according to a report received at 12:07 a.m. Sept. 23.

* A resident reported an altercation with a man who followed her in a vehicle from Taylor Station Road to Morrison Road to a bank and yelled at her along the way, according to a report received at 3:39 p.m. Sept. 20 at police headquarters, 460 Rocky Fork Blvd. The woman was concerned because a small child was in the backseat, witnessing the behavior. A license-plate number was provided, reports said.

* A Jessica Way resident said a scam call was recorded on his answering machine, according to a report received at 8:44 p.m. Sept. 19. The caller said he was with the IRS and the resident's Social Security number had been compromised. The resident said he knew this was untrue and it was a scam. He wanted to make police aware of the situation, reports said.

* A male refused to leave the Gahanna branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, 310 Granville St., until the police were called, according to a report received at 4:55 p.m. Sept. 19. The male on Sept. 18 was ordered to leave and stay out of the library for 30 days for harassing an employee, reports said.

* A Lincolnshire Road resident advised vehicles were speeding down the roadway, according to a report received at 3:58 p.m. Sept. 19. Police found nothing. The resident advised speeding is an issue every day at Lincolnshire and Empire roads from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., reports said.

* A white car with a skull and crossbones spray-painted on the side was reported as suspicious at Riva Ridge Boulevard and Venetian Way, according to a report received at 8:03 a.m. Sept. 19. The car was parked near the crosswalk. A man with dark hair was in the vehicle, reports said.