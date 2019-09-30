Grove City Council will have a new at-large member in 2020.

The at-large candidates running Nov. 5 are John Galasso of Blue Bell Lane and Aaron C. Schlabach of Anna Avenue.

The at-large seat is a two-year term.

Council President Steve Robinette, who currently holds the at-large seat, is running for mayor.

Galasso, 61, is an attorney who has been in general practice since 1996. He also serves as an instructor at the Delaware Area Career Center's Police Officer Academy.

Galasso said he is running to help "ensure fiscal responsibility, promote more local small-business development and ensure that residential development does not overburden the city's infrastructure,"

A 37-year Grove City resident, Galasso has a bachelor's degree in justice administration from Park College and a law degree from Capital University Law School.

He is a member of the Grove City Masonic Lodge 689, Aladdin Shrine, Moose Lodge 2555, Valley of Columbus Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite; the Ohio State Bar Association; Columbus Bar Association and the Central Ohio Juvenile Lawyers Association.

Schlabach, 27, is a real-estate agent.

"I care about this city. My wife and I were raised here and we are also raising our daughter here," he said. "There is so much that I love about Grove City and there are many ways that we are going great.

"I want to ensure that this city continues to grow and be the best it can be for everyone from children to retirees."

Schlabach is a Central Crossing High School graduate and studied at the Culinary Institute of America. He received an associate degree in business/commerce from Columbus State Community College and is studying economics at Ohio State University.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman