A Grandview Heights man was charged with felonious assault Sept. 25 after reportedly striking a police officer with a nail-studded baseball bat.

Grant A. Metters, 56, of 1381 Glenn Ave. was arraigned on the charge Sept. 27 in Franklin County Municipal Court and issued a $750,000 bond. A preliminary hearing was scheduled Friday, Oct. 4.

Officers responded at 6:28 p.m. Sept. 25 to Metters' residence after a neighbor reported Metters was throwing items over the fence into her yard.

They discovered Metters had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from a traffic violation. Franklin County Municipal Court online records show Metters was charged by Columbus police with no operator's license in May 2018.

As Grandview officers attempted to persuade Metters to leave his home, he kicked and broke glass from his front door toward the officers who were standing on his porch, reports said.

At least one officer used pepper spray on Metters, according to reports.

Metters then grabbed a baseball bat that had screws and nails embedded in it and swung it at one of the officers, striking and breaking his hand, reports said.

The officer also sustained a puncture wound, according to reports.

Metters was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Franklin County jail.

In other recent Grandview police reports:

* A man reported Sept. 20 a laptop computer was stolen from his car while it was parked on the 900 block of Northwest Boulevard. A window was smashed to gain entry to the vehicle, reports said.

* A man reported Sept. 22 several items, including a generator, speakers, microphone and transmitter, a laptop computer, video converters and cables were stolen overnight from his vehicle while it was parked at a business in the 1000 block of Dublin Road.

The driver's-side window was smashed to gain entry, reports said. Total loss was estimated at $8,600.

* Two Marble Cliff residents reported Sept. 23 items were taken from their cars.

A resident of the 1500 block of Roxbury Road told police an eyeglasses case containing a pair of reading glasses, an USB adapter and $105 in cash was stolen overnight from her car. The theft occurred overnight Sept. 21 or 22.

A resident of the 1500 block of Cambridge Boulevard told police his car was parked on the street overnight Sept. 20 and 21 and that he noticed in the morning that items from the glove box had been rummaged through. His son later told him several dollars in change and a backpack containing a laptop computer belonging to his school were missing. Total loss was estimated at $1,995.

* A resident of the 1300 block of Inglis Avenue reported Sept. 24 that several items were stolen overnight from his garage. The stolen items included a bicycle, laptop computer, laptop bag and weightlifting belt, reports said. Total loss was estimated at $1,650.

* Two Elmwood Avenue residents reported Sept. 25 that thefts from their vehicles occurred the previous night.

A resident of the 1300 block of Elmwood told police three pairs of sunglasses were stolen from his car. Total loss was estimated at $450.

A resident of the 1200 block of Elmwood also said $3 in change was stolen from her vehicle.