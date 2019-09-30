Jake’s Steakhouse restaurants in Ashland, Wooster and Mount Vernon closed suddenly over the past week, with one of the partners blaming the closures on mounting debt.



"With all of the repair and maintenance cost of the three stores, I slowly began to struggle financially," managing partner Tim DeRodes wrote in a message to employees that was obtained by the Ashland Times-Gazette. "So I had to borrow money, this was a decision I didn’t make lightly. I looked at all possible options until it was too late. This was my life for the last 18 years and 15 in Ashland. I’m sorry for no notice, but in business it has to be that way."



DeRodes couldn’t be reached for comment.



He posted messages on the front doors of each location alerting customers about the closures. The Mount Vernon location closed Thursday, the Wooster location closed over the weekend, and the Ashland location closed Monday.



"I regret to inform you that effective today-Monday-September 30, 2019 we have ceased operations at our Ashland-Jake’s location," a notice hanging in the window of the Ashland location said. "We have appreciated your loyal support and patronage over the past 15 years. We are going to miss seeing each of you and sincerely regret the results this decision will create for you and all our excellent employees and staff. Respectfully, Tim DeRodes."



Emily McKinley, a server and bartender at the Ashland location for over four years, said she and other Ashland employees found out their location was closing around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when the on-shift manager sent them a message.



"Those people had become my family," she said. "We’re all feeling a little overwhelmed and emotionally unprepared. We all loved that place more than anything."



McKinley said management wasn’t told much either and it appeared to come as a shock to them, as well. She said when she asked her shift manager Sunday about what would happen to their location, he said he knew just as much as her.



Ashland Mayor Matt Miller said: "It’s very unfortunate to see Jake’s close their door but I do understand this is a bigger business concern. One of the things we appreciated about Jake’s was the role they played in the local community in supporting local charities."



Miller said Jake’s was always willing to donate gift certificates to charity fundraisers. He said he has already been in touch with the Ashland location’s manager to talk about next steps moving forward in regards to the building.



Customer Rodney Adkins, a lifelong Ashland resident, frequented Jake’s with his coworkers and was caught off guard by the news.



"I feel very sorry for the individuals who lost their jobs to the untimely closures right before the holiday season," he said.