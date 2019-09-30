9/16/19 — 4:37 p.m. Police were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 400 Block of North Water Street.



9/16/19 — 5:06 p.m. Police were dispatched to a neighbor complaint in the 400 Block of North Water Street.



9/16/19 — 8:55 p.m. Police handled a solicitation complaint in the 200 Block of North Water Street.



9/17/19 — 12:46 p.m. A parking violation was issued for overtime parking on West Main Street.



9/17/19 — 12:34 p.m. A parking violation was issued for overtime parking on West Main Street.



9/17/19 — 12:32 p.m. A parking violation was issued for overtime parking on West Main Street.



9/17/19 — 12:02 p.m. A parking violation was issued to a vehicle that was parked in the wrong direction on South Water Street.



9/17/19 — 12:50 p.m. A parking violation was issued for overtime parking on West Main Street.



9/17/19 — 11:27 p.m. Police took a report of threats/harassment in the 200 Block of North Water Street.



9/18/19 — 5:02 p.m. A Loudonville man was placed under arrest on charges of domestic violence following an incident that occurred in the 800 Block of West Main Street. He was transported to the Ashland County Jail.



9/18/19 — 1:52 p.m. Police were dispatched to a suspicious person complaint in the 600 Block of North Union Street.



9/18/19 — 2:08 p.m. Police were dispatched to the area of East Pendleton Street in reference to a low hanging utility line across the roadway.



9/18/19 — 6:43 a.m. A Mansfield woman was issued a citation for speed in the 400 Block of South Mt. Vernon Avenue. 49/35



9/19/19 — 2:57 p.m. Police were dispatched to the 600 Block of East Washington Street in reference to a female subject having suicidal ideations; She was transported to University Hospitals Ashland for an evaluation.



9/19/19 — 4:08 p.m. Police were dispatched to the intersection of South Water Street and West Bustle Street in reference to a parking complaint.



9/19/19 — 9:37 p.m. A Loudonville woman was placed under arrest for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 500 Block of North Union Street.



9/19/19 — 10:16 a.m. Police took a report of harassment in the 200 Block of South Wood Street.



9/19/19 — 1:11 a.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with a domestic dispute at the Arlene Apartments in Perrysville.



9/19/19 — 10:17 a.m. Police handled a juvenile complaint at the Loudonville Public Library.



9/19/19 — 4:24 p.m. A parking violation was issued to a vehicle that was parked to close to a fire hydrant in the 200 Block of South Water Street.



9/19/19 — 11:32 a.m. A Millersburg woman was issued a citation for a red light violation at the intersection of East Main Street and Union Street.



9/20/19 — 1:53 p.m. A parking violation was issued to a vehicle that was parked to close to a fire hydrant in the 200 Block of South Water Street.



9/20/19 — 9:51 p.m. Police investigated a reckless operation complaint on North Mt. Vernon Avenue near Campus Drive.



9/20/19 — 8:07 p.m. A Galion man was placed under arrest by Mansfield P.D. on a misdemeanor warrant out of Loudonville P.D.; He was transported to the Ashland County Jail.



9/20/19 — 2:18 a.m. A Butler man was placed under arrest by Mansfield P.D. on a misdemeanor warrant out of Loudonville P.D.; He was transported to the Ashland County Jail.



9/20/19 — 6:41 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with locating a vehicle at Family Dollar in Loudonville that was involved in a hit/skip accident on County Road 23.



9/20/19 — 7:59 a.m. Police were dispatched to investigate a theft that had occurred at the firewood trailer in the parking lot of Family Dollar.



9/20/19 — 1:53 a.m. Police investigated a suspicious person complaint at 228 North Market Street.



9/20/19 — 5:40 p.m. A Perrysville man was placed under arrest on a warrant out of Loudonville P.D. in the 200 Block of East Bustle Street. The male was charged with falsification, resisting arrest, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia at the time of arrest; He was transported to the Ashland County Jail.



9/20/19 — 7:30 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with a warrant service at 204 West Loudon Avenue.



9/20/19 — 8:43 p.m. Police were dispatched to investigate a farm machinery complaint on South Market Street near McDonald’s.



9/20/19 — 4:27 p.m. An Akron man was issued a citation for speed in the 500 Block of Wally Road. 43/25



9/20/19 — 4:49 p.m. A Lakeville woman was issued a citation for speed in the 500 Block of Wally Road. 42/25



9/21/19 — 3:28 p.m. Police took a report of disorderly conduct at Dollar General.



9/21/19 — 6:52 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with a message delivery at 322 North Union Street.



9/21/19 — 6:51 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with an animal complaint on County Road 529 near McDonald’s.



9/21/19 — 5:06 p.m. A Howard man was issued a citation for an expired operator's license on South Market Street near Jackson Street.



9/21/19 — 8:41 p.m. A Newark man was issued a citation for time for illuminated lights on motor vehicles and following too closely in the 500 Block of South Market Street.



9/22/19 — 7:03 p.m. A Killbuck woman was issued a court summons for criminal trespass at 228 North Market Street.



9/22/19 — 2:53 p.m. Police handled an animal complaint in the 500 Block of South Market Street.



9/22/19 — 10:46 a.m. Police assisted with a possible disabled vehicle on Wally Road.



9/23/19 — 3:56 p.m. Police responded to an alarm drop in the 800 Block of North Spring Street; The alarm was found to be malfunctioning.