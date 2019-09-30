MILLERSBURG — Jeriah Mast, the former international ministry worker accused of sexual abuse in both Holmes County and Haiti, has until next Wednesday to consider a plea agreement in his local criminal case.

Mast appeared for a pretrial hearing Monday morning, where his attorney, John Johnson Jr., requested a continuance to give Mast more time to consider the deal offered by prosecutors. Holmes County Common Pleas Judge Robert D. Rinfret set that hearing for Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.

“This is the final pretrial,” Rinfret said. “Either there’s a plea on this date, or we’re going to go to trial in November.”

Holmes County Prosecutor Sean Warner said Monday that he could not discuss details of the proposed plea agreement, which he presented to Johnson late last week. Johnson declined to comment on the case.

Mast, 38, of the 10700 block of Township Road 262 in rural Millersburg, is charged with seven counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies, and seven counts of sexual imposition, third-degree misdemeanors. He was indicted July 1 and released from the Holmes County Jail on July 12 after posting $250,000 bond. Mast’s jury trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 5.

Mast is accused of abusing five Holmes County boys, who were between 10 and 15 years old at the time of the alleged abuse. The allegations range from September 1999 to September 2008, when Mast was between 18 and 27 years old, according to the indictment.

He faces similar accusations in Haiti, where until May he worked for years as an aid worker with Berlin-based Christian Aid Ministries. Mast fled Haiti, where he is still wanted to answer for allegations he abused boys there, and was fired by CAM.

