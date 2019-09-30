A theft from a construction site resulted in the loss of $2,500 in equipment, according to a recent New Albany Police Department report.

Officers were dispatched at 9:08 a.m. Sept. 16 to Fenway and Johnstown roads to investigate the report.

Large construction equipment valued at $2,500 was reported stolen, said police clerk Lauren Johnson.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 53-year-old Pataskala man was arrested for OVI after police at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 20 investigated a drunken-driver complaint on the 2500 block of Beech Road.

* A 26-year-old Gahanna man was cited for drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 7:49 p.m. Sept. 19 at Johnstown Road and eastbound state Route 161.

* A 44-year-old Johnstown man was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 5:17 p.m. Sept. 18 at state Route 161 and Kitzmiller Road.

* A trailer was reported stolen at 12:49 p.m. Sept. 17 on the 5700 block of Kitzmiller Road.

* Officers at 10:25 a.m. Sept. 17 were dispatched to the 8100 block of Wolcott Loop regarding a theft. The theft involved a cashed check in the amount of $2,000, Johnson said.

* A 35-year-old Urbana man was arrested after a traffic stop at 7:03 p.m. Sept. 16 at Central College and New Albany roads. The man was wanted on a warrant and had a handgun. He was cited for illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances and transporting a loaded firearm. The warrant was from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Johnson said, but the subject of the warrant wasn't immediately available because it was omitted from the report.

* Theft was reported at 12:29 p.m. Sept. 16 on the 8200 block of Parsons Pass. A $300 bicycle was reported stolen, according to Johnson.