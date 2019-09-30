A man who claimed to be the victim of a robbery lost more than $56,000 of jewelry he was wearing, according to recent Columbus Division of Police reports from the Northland neighborhood.

The reported crime occurred at 11:50 p.m. Sept. 19 at Glenmawr Avenue and Garden Road.

The man said a vehicle bumped into his vehicle at a stop sign. As he stepped out to assess the damage, a person from the other vehicle stepped out of the car and pointed a gun, he said.

Items stolen included a wedding band and pinky ring worth $31,000, a $15,000 white-gold chain, a $10,000 wristwatch, a $1,000 phone and a wallet, value unknown.

In other recent incident reports from Northland:

* A 27-year-old Columbus man was arrested for robbery for taking an undisclosed amount of money from two people at 10:35 p.m. Sept. 18 on the 4400 block of Walford Street.

* A $5,000 vehicle, which had an $800 stereo, was reported stolen at 12:05 a.m. Sept 19 from the 4300 block of Maize Road.

* A man reported at noon Sept. 21 that his $1,100 cellphone had been stolen on the 1700 block of Morse Road.

* A man told police that two people, one with a gun, robbed him of his $400 cellphone and tried to take his wallet at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 18 on the 2400 block of Goldengate Square South.

* A vehicle worth $13,000 containing prescription drugs, a credit card and a $900 cellphone was reported stolen at 9 p.m. Sept. 22 at Ward Road and Cleveland Avenue.

* A couch and love seat worth $1,100, two televisions worth $1,291 and $300, $500 worth of clothes and a bed, mattress and coffee table worth $4,500 were reported stolen between 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and 7 a.m. Sept. 23 from a residence on the 2500 block of Timber Trail Drive South. Someone also kicked in the front door, causing $1,000 in damage.

* Between midnight and 5 p.m. Sept. 22, someone shot a firearm at an unoccupied vehicle parked on the 1400 block of Norma Road.

* A vehicle worth $9,000 was reported stolen between 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and 7 a.m. Sept. 20 from the 5600 block of Roche Drive.

* A man told police he was robbed of $100 cash and a $500 cellphone at 11:38 p.m. Sept. 18 on the 1800 block of Shady Court. He said he was approached by a person who punched him in the mouth, brandished a firearm and demanded his property.

* Between 5:59 a.m. Sept. 19 and 7:43 a.m. Sept. 20, somebody shot a firearm at a house on the 1600 block of Nestling Drive. No one was believed to be hurt in the incident, according to the report.

* A vehicle worth $40,000 was reported stolen between 7 p.m. Sept. 19 and 9 a.m. Sept. 20 from the 2000 block of Quail Ridge.