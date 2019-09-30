OhioHealth will pay the city of Reynoldsburg $4.7 million over 15 years to lease about 13,000 square feet of space at the new community-center YMCA.

According to a lease agreement approved unanimously by City Council on Sept. 23, Reynoldsburg will receive about $315,770 annually. The space will be used for primary-care physicians' offices.

OhioHealth has the option to renew the lease in five-year increments. Under the terms, OhioHealth is responsible for the upkeep of its portions of the building, including the interior floors, walls, windows, lighting, plumbing and pest control.

The 70,000-square-foot, 2-story community center is under construction at 1470 Davidson Drive. Plans include community rooms, a fitness center and gymnasium, indoor track space, cycling studios, teen space, a teaching kitchen and indoor and outdoor pools.

The building is expected to be "substantially" completed in the late fall.

City development director Andrew Bowsher said a dedication ceremony is scheduled Dec. 5, but the center won't open to the public until early 2020.

"We are moving along quite nicely," Bowsher said, adding that much of the interior glass work and painting are done.

This month's projects include locker-room flooring, the center's ceiling grid, asphalt around the building, elevator installation and work on the interior pool deck, he said.

The $29 million community center is a partnership between the city and the YMCA of Central Ohio. Reynoldsburg owns the land and building, and the YMCA will operate and manage the center and charge membership fees.

The YMCA announced last month it had opened a welcome center at a temporary trailer adjacent to the construction site. New members can join the YMCA for $25 down with no monthly payments due until the building opens. Reynoldsburg residents receive a 10% discount off the total cost of membership.

According to information at ymcacolumbus.org/reynoldsburg, membership rates range from $8.96 to $35 per month for residents and from $9.95 to $39.95 per month for others.

After the community center opens, the city is expected to address the road leading to it. Next summer, Reynoldsburg plans to spend about $2 million to widen and repave Davidson Drive, between East Main Street and Haft Drive. Council awarded a $146,824 contract to EMH&T last month to conduct surveys, design-engineering and bidding-assistance work related to the project.

Plans call for adding curbs, gutters and rain gardens to improve surface drainage and a paved trail connecting the community center and adjacent Huber Park with the Creek Trail and East Main Street. Other work includes installing decorative streetlights along the road's eastern edge and planting street trees.

Voters approved an income-tax increase in 2017 to help fund infrastructure throughout Reynoldsburg and construction of the community center. The 2.5% tax is expected to generate about $6.5 million annually.

