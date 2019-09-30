Nature lovers can celebrate the ongoing restoration of the Whetstone Park prairie and learn about the benefits of the landscape on the environment at Pollinator Field Day, set for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

Sponsored by the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department, the event will include a pollinator scavenger hunt, a bee relay, a garden tour and other activities. Participants also may join volunteers in weeding the prairie.

Participants should meet at the shelter house at the bottom of the hill that leads to the west end of the park.

The prairie restoration was initiated last fall following a number of complaints from residents that the prairie had not been maintained and had become a nuisance.

At the urging of Clintonville Area Commission member Judy Minister, who represents District 4, where the park is, Tina Mohn, natural-resources and property manager with Columbus' recreation and parks department, developed a plan to restore the ecosystem.

"The prairie is recharging, and is stronger than it's been in years," Mohn said in August.

Call 614-645-3380 for details.

