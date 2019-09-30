The Reynoldsburg school board voted unanimously Sept. 24 to approve a "budget blueprint" for $121 million for fiscal 2020.

"This is what we base our budget on and we update them pretty regularly throughout the year," treasurer Tammy Miller said.

Ohio law requires boards of education to adopt an annual appropriation for the fiscal year by Oct. 1.

Most of the appropriation amounts are based on what the Reynoldsburg school district spent last year, according to a memo Miller submitted to the board.

It shows about $81.2 million will be appropriated to the general fund, the district's largest pot of money.

Nearly half of that -- about $37.5 million in fiscal year 2019 -- comes from the state of Ohio.

The general fund is based on the district's five-year financial forecast, required by the Ohio Department of Education twice annually, in the spring and fall.

The forecast most recently was updated in May and projected Reynoldsburg schools would start to spend more money than it takes in around 2021. Miller said the appropriation amounts could change after the five-year forecast is updated again next month.

Other appropriations include:

* About $11.1 million in the district's self-insurance fund

* About $4.2 million in the food-service fund

* About $2.2 million in the capital-outlay fund

Information on district finances can be found at reyn.org/TreasurersOffice.aspx.

In other business Sept. 24, the board approved a $34,284 contract with Ohio Technical Services Inc. for mold remediation at the district's central office, 7244 E. Main St. According to the contract, the work is expected to be completed by Oct. 25 and includes removing about 950 square feet of contaminated gypsum board and affected flooring, decontamination services and painting.

Faulty dehumidifiers in the building's basement are believed to be the cause of the mold, said Chris Reed, director of operations and services.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at City Hall, 7232 E. Main St.

