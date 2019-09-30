A Blacklick man called Reynoldsburg police shortly after 10 a.m. Sept. 14 to say he had witnessed the theft of his pickup truck tailgate while the vehicle was parked in the lot of a business in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

According to police reports, the man told officers he was leaving the store when he observed someone remove the tailgate from his red truck and attempt to install it on a green pickup truck.

The thief, who was described as a man in his mid-30s with short brown hair and dark shorts, fled in the green truck with a red tailgate "hanging off of the rear ... as it was not properly secured."

In other recent Reynoldsburg police department incident reports:

* A loss-prevention officer at a business in the 8200 block of East Broad Street reported the theft of more than $750 worth of tools Sept. 20.

According to reports, an unknown man took the items at 12:38 p.m. Sept. 16.

* A Grove City resident told police his work van was stolen Sept. 13 while he was working inside a business in the 1700 block of Brice Road.

According to reports, the man called police at 9:56 a.m. and said his van, with about $15,000 worth of tools and copper wiring inside, was stolen between 9 and 9:55 a.m.

* Officers arrested a 33-year-old Columbus man on petty theft charges shortly before 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at a business in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.