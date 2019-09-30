Reynoldsburg voters will choose a new city attorney Nov. 5 after incumbent Republican James "Jed" Hood opted to not seek reelection.

Republican Robert Barga and Democrat Chris Shook are hoping to succeed Hood.

Barga, 31, is serving a four-year term on the Reynoldsburg school board, where he is a member of the finance, athletics, calendar and negotiation committees.

He is a co-founder and vice president of the Reynoldsburg Arts Forum.

Barga is an attorney who earned his undergraduate degree from Ohio State University and his law degree from Quinnipiac University School of Law.

"The challenges we face require an attorney who has the experience across a wide variety of issues, working with people of all backgrounds and circumstances," Barga said.

"I am running because I believe that I am the best candidate to meet the needs of Reynoldsburg, have the real-world experience in working with diverse populations and am the only candidate with the proven drive and ability to see my promises through."

Shook, 39, is an assistant city attorney with the city of Columbus. He earned a bachelor's degree from Ohio State University and a law degree from the University of Akron. He is married and has two sons.

Shook's volunteer and community experience includes serving on the board of directors of the Licking County Humane Society and the Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival planning committee. He is also a volunteer youth coach with the city's parks and recreation department.

Shook said he wants to become the next city attorney to "use my legal background and experience to serve my city in a positive and professional manner, with particular focus on the opioid epidemic, beautifying our neighborhoods and saving taxpayer dollars."

Early in-person and absentee voting begins Oct. 8.

