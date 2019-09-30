A black man dressed in dark clothing, the gunman fled on foot, police say.

CANTON Police continue to investigate a Sunday evening shooting that left two people in hospital emergency rooms.

Witnesses told police the gunfire happened in an alley at Fulton Road NW and 12th Street, behind a convenience store/gas station at 5:09 p.m. Sunday.

The gunman, described as a black man wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants, fled on foot, said Lt. Dennis Garren, police spokesman.

A 19-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were taken to area hospitals, he said.

Garren said their injuries were described as minor. Victims were treated at the hospital and then released.

Garren said detectives continued to investigate on Monday, asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 330-489-3144 or the city's TIP411 line, available at www.cantonohio.gov/police.

