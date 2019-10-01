The Golden Sixties met on Sept. 26 at The Stop Nine Senior Activity Center with 62 members in attendance. Woody Biggs opened the meeting by singing the Golden Sixties welcome songs. Woody then led the group in singing several gospel selections. Afterward, the group recited The Pledge of Allegiance and The Lord’s Prayer.



First-time guests were Alice Norman, of Cambridge, and Brenda Green, of Byesville.



Woody’s Bible study was titled "Making peace" and was taken from James chapter 4.



Woody read the prayer list and then prayed for the sick and gave thanks for the food.



After lunch, September birthdays and anniversaries were celebrated. The cake went to Gene and Martha West, the flowers to Randy and Cheri Brown, Martha Moore, Cindy Goodman and Stanley and Betty Wells.



Giveaways went to Gary Brown, Joyce Joan, Arnold VanHorn, Ursula Young, Mary Devoll, Patsy Westover, Lorraine Price, Betty Wells, Barb Scott, Irene Wilson, Tom Lehotay, Alice Norman, Rachel Milligan, Eleanor Davis, Martha Moore, Beth Repasky, Hazel Pitzer, Janice Stillion, Lenora Douglas, Cindy Goodman, Martha West, Glen Moore, Roger Bates, Mel West, Alberta Bates, John Westover, Gene West, Wayne Stottsberry, Cheryl Dawkins, Lola May, Brenda Green, Jim Stillion, Jim Koehler, Margie Addis, Jim Scott, Hubert May, Joan Phillips and Carol Wharton.



Bible question from our last meeting (Sept. 19) was: "Who held a conversation with a donkey?" The answer (Balaam) was found in Numbers 22:28-30. The winner was Eleanor Davis.



Bible question for this week: "What king committed suicide by falling on his sword?" Give book, chapter and verse.



Woody closed the meeting with a prayer.