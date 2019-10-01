100 Years Ago (1919)



— The Alliance Health Department was inaugurating a campaign against promiscuous spitting, a habit responsible for much disease, including pneumonia, bronchitis and influenza, in order to help prevent them and other respiratory ailments. City health officer Dr. Musselman said that the department intended to enforce the anti-spitting ordinance.



50 Years Ago (1969)



— Alliance native John W. Ament was named executive vice president of Transue & Williams Steel Forging. Ament, who had served as president of the Forging Industry Association, began his career with the company in 1929 as an estimator. Meanwhile, Raymond A. Puhl, a 10-year employee, had been promoted to controller. Emery M. Cook, president of the firm, had made the announcements.



— Raymond J. Bossong became works manager of the Alliance plant of the American Steel Foundries, succeeding H. Gordon Robertson, who had retired the day before after 44 years of service with the company. At the same time, Donald E. Meves was promoted to assistant works manager as successor to Bossong. The changes were announced by American Steel Foundries President H.W. Chapman.



Robertson, a 1922 graduate of Alliance High, had received a mechanical engineering degree from Purdue University and began his career with ASF in 1926 at the Granite City works. He came to the Alliance plant in 1938 and became works manager in 1946. As works manager, he had the distinction of moving into the position long held by his late father, Alex Robertson, who had joined the company when it was organized in 1902 and retired in 1936. H.G. Robertson, who had succeeded the late Joseph E. Wagner as works manager, was involved in many civic activities, including serving for 14 years on the Alliance Board of Education and was a past president of the Alliance Chamber of Commerce.



— Grace Grisez, a resident of the 3500 block of Baldwin Avenue, was retiring after 40 years at the switchboard at Morgan Engineering where she had served as telephone operator and receptionist since Aug. 16, 1929. In her years, she estimated that she had trained 40 relief operators. Grisez, an Alliance High and Alliance Business College graduate, was supervisor in the traffic department at Ohio Bell for three years before taking the job at Morgan Engineering.



— In order to relieve traffic congestion in Sebring, a traffic signal was placed at 15th Street and Baugh Avenue, the road entering the Royal China Company’s parking lot.



25 Years Ago (1994)



— The students of South Lincoln School teacher Diana Fails received a package in the mail from Garfield cartoon creator Jim Davis in response to a letter they had sent him at the end of the previous school year.



— The Alliance License Bureau was making the move from the West State Street location to the City Hall Annex on East Main Street.