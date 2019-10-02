The Barnesville Exempted Village Board of Education met Thursday, Sept. 19 and voted on the location of the upcoming school Prom.



The board voted to have the 2020 Junior/Senior Prom to be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Barnesville Middle School.



The board approved:



* The following afterschool intervention tutors — Jamie Bauman, Leah Stephen, Crystal Stewart, Melissa McMillen and Angie Pack, kindergarten; Melissa McMillen, Mindy Acton, Stephanie Miller, Melanie Beeson, Tawnya Yager, Bridget Brooks, Angie Pack and Melissa Dodd, elementary school; Melanie Beeson, Steve Fisher, Denise Leach, Jamie Carpenter, and Jean Gallagher, middle school; and Mary Samuel, high school.



* The middle school GATE field trip to Columbus for the Jr. OMUN on March 15, 2020, through March 17, 2020.



* The middle school GATE field trip to Salt Fork for Eastern Ohio Summit on April 3, 2020, through April 4, 2020.



* Jamie Bauman and Mary Samuel as academic tutors.



* The following afterschool detention monitors — Mercy Phillips, elementary school; Lena Greenwood, middle school; Karen Clark, high school.



* Mercy Phillips, Staci Graham, Lena Greenwood and Kelly Leasure as Saturday School Monitors.



* One-year supplemental contracts for David Mehlhope, Instrumental Music director; Liza Jones, Senrab advisor; Jonny Hines, assistant boys’ basketball coach; Samantha Burkhead, Destination Imagination advisor; and Kelley Hanlon, head softball coach.



* Leanna Milhoan and Emily Messenger as classified substitutes.



* Volunteers Shelley Terrill, Jeff Hunkler, Shane Stephens, Hunter Carpenter, Marcia Stafford.



* The contract between the school district and The Nutrition Group, effective Oct. 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.



* Cynthia Mayhugh, as a 3.75 hour aide, currently assigned to the elementary school.



* John McCort, as a 5.25 hour bus driver.



* The high school’s Washington D.C. field trip on April 5, 2020, through April 9, 2020.